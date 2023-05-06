Work, 54% of the under 30s earn less than 7 euros per gold: “With often unpaid overtime”

The data is clear. Young people are the ones most affected by the value of the salary. In fact, 54% of 30-year-old Italians earn less than 7 euros net an hour and there are too many part-timers and apprentices up to the age of 29′. This is what emerges from a survey by Federcontribuenti in which it emerges that “48% of these feel exploited by hours outside their paychecks and often not paid as overtime, not even illegally”. Young people without an adequate or continuous salary: 6 months you work, 6 months you don’t, and when they work they earn an average of 100/120 euros net per week. According to the report, «11% of the Italian population, that age group ranging from 28 to 35 and which should be a driving force for economic development and future pensions, is instead completely cut off from the country. Graduates or not, meritocracy or not in Italy, which we remember is the country in the EU area with the lowest salaries, the employee is exploited and mistreated by those same national contracts wanted and supported by those who just can’t make their own duty of politician and guarantor”. With regard to part-time jobs, the survey reveals an increase in part-time contracts, 1.3 million thirty-year-olds without the possibility of renting a house and starting a family. ”It is pointless to talk about demographic decline – reads the note from the consumers’ association – to start a family you need a stable job and an adequate salary; vouchers are a petty tool that bends the dignity of the worker himself”. We then move on to the contribution statements: ”when a contribution statement is drawn up, 60% of those who present themselves are condemned to a meager social pension, just as meager is the number of those who can afford a contributory pension, usually state employees”. As for VAT numbers, Federcontribuenti speaks ”of a veritable massacre of the self-employed in bankruptcy, particularly in the north-east, with a +68%. Even the entrepreneur is no longer able to put away an adequate salary and these cuts in labor costs or the tax wedge increase anger”. Hence the proposal by Federcontribuenti: «a minimum salary by law; maximum 3 National contracts for 3 age groups; maximum apprenticeship up to 24 years; reform of the social security system: the cost exceeds the yield; zero tax costs on the employee”.