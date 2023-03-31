Listen to the audio version of the article

40% of young women aged between 35 and 44 do not work, against 15% of men, as well as half of women with at least one child under the age of six between 25 and 49, a percentage that rises to 65% of girls in the south. Istat’s BES report of 2022 tells it. After the birth of their first child, almost one in five women between the ages of 18 and 49 who had some occupation stopped working. 43.6% of mothers continued to do so, even if only part-time, with very low percentages in the South: just 29%. 31% of women who were housewives after motherhood were also housewives before.

Overall, 42% of women aged between 30 and 69 do not have a regular paid job: 58% of those residing in the South, 34% of those living in the North and 37% of women of this age who reside in the centre.

One can not work but look for work, or not look for it at all. In the first case we speak of unemployment and in the second of inactivity. According to what emerges from a 2021 Randstad report, if we consider the inactivity rate, which also includes female students, 3 out of 10 women in Italy are inactive, that is, they dedicate themselves solely to home and family. Istat defines a housewife or housewife as a person who has not done even one hour of work in the reference week and who is not looking for work. It is not denied that an inactive or unemployed person has some occasional undeclared work, but this means not having any right to sickness, maternity leave, benefits, let alone a guarantee of unemployment.

The weight (conscious or not) of care work is one of the reasons that still blocks women from being economically independent. The “Report Plus 2022. Understanding the complexity of work” by Inapp-Plus, published in 2023, collected data from 45,000 people aged between 18 and 74, from which it emerged that the main reason why these women stopped work is precisely the difficulty of reconciling work and care, indicated by half of the respondents. 29% replied that they had stopped working due to non-renewal of the contract or dismissal and 19% due to unspecified assessments of opportunity and economic convenience. Women who have children under the age of 6 have the lowest employment rate (53.3%) compared to fathers (89%), workers who are not fathers (77%) and also women who are not mothers of children aged between 0 and 5, who in any case work relatively little: only 60% of them have a job.

The latest report by the International Labor Organization (ILO) sought to quantify how much time women and men spend caring for children and elderly or frail relatives in various countries. In Italy, women would carry out 5 hours and 5 minutes of unpaid assistance and care work per day while men one hour and 48 minutes. In other words, women would take on 74% of the total hours of unpaid work for assistance and care.