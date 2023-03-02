Work, from the analysis of the data at the beginning of the year there has been an increase in the creation of new jobs

Il job marketfrom the first ones data of this 2023, reports one growth Of new employees which he gets to overcome 23 million and 300 thousand. L’Institute of Statistics precisely gives the numbers: “Compared to January 2022, the growth (+459 thousand units) characterizes permanent employees and the self-employedwhile the number of fixed-term employees is almost 50,000 fewer. As compared to December 2022, the employment rate rises to 60.8% (+0.1 points), the unemployment rate to 7.9 (+0.1 points), while the inactivity rate drops to 33.9% (-0.2 points)”.

Work, the number of people looking for a job increases every month

