Work, Conte calls the square against the government: “Protest in June”

Work, Conte’s appeal: “In June we demonstrate against the government”

“I ask President Meloni and the other ministers gathered today for this drama to have the kindness to do what they have never done, I don’t think they have ever met, dialogued with the recipients of the basic income”. This is what the president of the 5 Stars Giuseppe Conte says in a video posted on Facebook. “Stop and follow these stories, get back in touch with reality, you are completely disconnected from reality”. adds by featuring an income video. “Remember that the basic income saved, according to Istat, one million citizens from poverty during the pandemic,” she argues. “Let’s all meet in June, we will give you the dates, to demonstrate against this government – is the appeal launched by Conte -, against the dismantling of the basic income, against the precarious decree, in favor of the legal minimum wage, in favor of reduction of working time for equal pay”.

Conte interviews Citizens’ Income recipients: “We want work and dignity”

Work decree: Conte, Meloni government celebrates workers

“Today is May Day: we will all have to celebrate Labor Day together yet the Meloni government is meeting to introduce the ‘precariato government’ to celebrate workers”. Thus Conte in the video on Facebook. The Labor decree passed today by the government, which Conte defines as a ‘precarious decree’, “is unacceptable”. “This country needs permanent contracts, to improve the quality of labor relations”, adds the former prime minister. “We did it with the dignity decree in 2018. In one year we had more than 600,000 permanent contracts. Let’s go back to Matteo Renzi’s Jobsact. And it is strange that there is this sweet political embrace between the government and the government Renzi, ten years on: we are at the most vulgar restoration.With this measure, he insists, “you are killing the dreams of young people, their life plans”.

Work decree, Schlein: “A provocation is a decree of poverty”

“The so-called Work Decree that the government wants to launch today is a provocation in my opinion, it is actually a decree of poverty and precariousness”. This was stated by the national secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly slime, who is participating in the May 1 demonstration organized by the CGIL in Portella della Ginestra. “This decree is not the right direction. We must move towards more stable and well-paid work. The Labor Decree that this government wants to launch abolishes the resources to fight poverty, on the other hand it also increases precariousness. We must move towards quality and more stable work. We need to make a representation law that sweeps away pirate contracts, we need to finally try a minimum wage on which the Democratic Party will continue to insist. It is not possible that digital work is not yet protected. We need to strengthen labor inspectors,” concluded Schlein.

