Work decree, goodbye to income. 200,000 without subsidies since August

ROMA – Change the acronym not the substance. The government dismantles the Citizenship Income and leaves in uncertainty 213 thousand people, without support since August 1st. The new draft reform, discussed yesterday in the technical meeting preceding the May 1 Council of Ministers, provides for two new subsidies: l’Adi e lo Sda. The first, Inclusion checkfor “non-employable” families with minors, disabled people, over 60s.