Home » Work decree, goodbye to income. 200,000 without subsidies since August
Business

Work decree, goodbye to income. 200,000 without subsidies since August

by admin
Work decree, goodbye to income. 200,000 without subsidies since August

ROMA – Change the acronym not the substance. The government dismantles the Citizenship Income and leaves in uncertainty 213 thousand people, without support since August 1st. The new draft reform, discussed yesterday in the technical meeting preceding the May 1 Council of Ministers, provides for two new subsidies: l’Adi e lo Sda. The first, Inclusion checkfor “non-employable” families with minors, disabled people, over 60s.

See also  EU coalition summit against Euro 7: the stop of diesel and petrol cars will also be discussed in Strasbourg

You may also like

Construction – Geywitz against graduation according to income...

Bills of exchange are back in fashion, in...

Fed blames former Trump administration for banking crisis

BETTER FUTURE: Panel discussion: Is the energy transition...

The public administration does not pay, almost 50...

CPT Markets: The real GDP of the United...

Renzi-Vespa: a partnership was born: first copy of...

Russia faces labor shortages over Ukraine war

Intesa Sanpaolo, the shareholders’ meeting approves the 2022...

Private leasing under 100 euros: the cheapest leasing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy