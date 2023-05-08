Work decree, green light from the Council of Ministers. Measures

Ok to the work decree, all the measures. Meloni: “The most important tax cut in decades”

Green light from the council of ministers for new measures to support employment. In the provision, it goes by 5.4 billion for the debut of the inclusion check, which with the farewell to the RDC will arrive from 2024to the cut in the tax wedge, which rises by another four points for the period from July to the end of November of this year, reaching 6 points for incomes up to 35,000 euros and 7 points up to 25,000.

The increase in payroll is estimated by the Ministry of Economy, between July and December, up to 100 euros per month on average. But also more fringe benefits, i.e. untaxed company bonuses, for workers with children. The Minister of Labor Calderone assures that the government will give continuity to resources at work.

The Council of Ministers has approved the work decree

“We have freed up a 4 billion treasury thanks to the courage of some measures we had carried out and today we are allocating it to the most important tax cut in recent decades. Let’s cut the wedge by 4 points and this adds up to what we had already done in the budget law, we have a cut of 6 percentage points for those with incomes up to 35,000 euros and 7 points for incomes up to 25,000 euros. It is a choice of which I am deeply proud”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni affirms it in a video.

May 1st, Meloni: government chooses to work to give answers

“On workers’ day, the government chooses to work to give answers to those workers and to those who legitimately aspire to improve their condition”. This was stated by the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, in a video.

THE VIDEO OF THE PREMIER MELONI AFTER THE GLIGHT TO THE WORK DECREE

As regards “fixed-term contracts, what I have read is not what you will find in the standard because the aim was certainly not to make the use of these tools more precarious but to make it easier to interpret a standard which right now it has application difficulties,” said Labor Minister Marina Elvira Calderone at the end of the CDM.

“This is a legislature government, ours are not spot interventions, they have a vision”, added Calderone to those who ask her about the criticisms advanced on the fact that the labor provision is without a vision.

“We have approved the work package – added the minister – On a day dedicated to the government and workers, the government has also introduced important measures to support families with an intervention on the contribution wedge and then there is an intervention announced some time ago which is the introduction of the new social inclusion tool, the inclusion check”.

WORK, THE LEAGUE: GREAT SATISFACTION FOR SALARY INCREASES, CUT OFF THE SCENARIOS, SUPPORT FOR COMPANIES AND PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES

Salary increases, with particular attention to some fragile categories such as widows and widowers, support for businesses and people with disabilities with incentives for those who hire them, reform of the basic income to punish the crafty and protect those who cannot work.

Great satisfaction of the League at the end of the May Day CDM. And this afternoon, in Brescia, Matteo Salvini and the party ministers will go into detail: if others prefer controversy, the government will respond with deeds. Thus sources of the League.

THE MAIN POINTS OF THE DECREE APPROVED BY THE GOVERNMENT

