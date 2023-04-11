Listen to the audio version of the article

Short week yes, but without touching the salary. This seems to be the combination that Italian workers like, while the debate on the hypotheses of experimenting new organizational methods in our country is growing. «The world of work is rapidly evolving and we are experiencing a real change in the cultural paradigm today – says the country manager of The Adecco Group Italia, Andrea Malacrida -. If the idea of ​​the 4-day working week, however fascinating, can prove to be a difficult project to apply, its absolute relevance in the contemporary debate is nevertheless evident».

No pay cuts

In The Adecco Group’s Global Workforce of The Future research, strengthened by a further survey carried out on social channels, which involved more than 2,000 people, as many as 66% of those interested in the short work week say they would only be available to equal pay. Only 10% would accept with a pay cut. 18%, on the other hand, would be willing to work an extra hour on other days to have a shorter week.

All this, in a context in which 61% of employees believe that their salary is not sufficient to face the increase in prices dictated by inflation.

What is behind the interest

However, interest in the 4-day week is very strong, so much so that more than 70% of the workers interviewed view the measure favorably. Why? Among the answers is that it would improve mental well-being without negatively affecting productivity. The challenge of the contemporary labor market, in which the discussion on the short working week finds its perfect habitat, is in fact that of developing proposals and tools that put people at the center and guarantee flexible working regimes.

The attraction of talents

This would also be a way to attract talent: 75% of Italian workers are inclined to stay in the company or to choose one when the employer’s interest in the employee’s well-being is perceived. «The way work is perceived is changing – interprets Malacrida – and, more and more, employees are attentive to the balance with private life. In a very dynamic job market like the one we see today, it therefore becomes crucial for companies to develop policies that put flexibility at the centre, also with the aim of attracting and retaining talent».