Work: great resignation, Big Quit, Quiet quitting? Some say no

Other than Great resignation, with the right working conditions the employees stay

Great resignation, Big Quit, Quiet quitting? C’è chi dice no. This is what emerges from Global Re:work Report 2023 di Kellythe survey promoted by the international head hunting company to analyze the needs and requirements of workers through an international survey (including Italy) on a sample of 4,200 workers and 1,500 executives (managers and employers).

The study revealed that most organizations are falling short of meeting employee needs and struggling to meet the challenges of a complex and changing business and business landscape. The new report of Indeed, Kelly paints the picture of an “unstable” talent community, with an average of 33% of European workers likely to leave their company in the next 12 months, compared to 28% globally. And the Italians? Italy confirms the European average with 33% of workers inclined to leave their jobs within a year. But from this point of view they are even more German (44%), French (36%) and Portuguese (34%).

However, in a context that sees on the one hand many companies facing a talent crisis, as the required skills are increasingly difficult to find, and on the other hand workers who often feel overburdened and neglected, there is a “new” group of talents defined as “Dedicated Performers”, i.e. high-value workers who, by staying longer in companies, are able to have a positive impact on efficiency and productivity, which go against the trend.

