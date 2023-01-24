

January 24, 2023

On the afternoon of January 19, Xiangtou Group held the 2023 Spring Festival group meeting in Changsha. Li Yong, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of Xiangtou Group, delivered a speech, and Li Aidong, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Vice Chairman and General Manager of Xiangtou Group, presided over the speech. Members of the party committee of Xiangtou Group, consultants, retired second-line leaders and representatives of retired old leaders, external directors, and senior executives attended the event.

Li Yong, on behalf of the Hunan Investment Group’s party committee, board of directors, and managers, would like to extend New Year greetings and best wishes to all cadres and employees of Hunan Investment Group, retired comrades and their families, and to friends from all walks of life who care about and support the development of Hunan Investment Group. The cadres and workers who stick to the front line of production and construction extend their sincere condolences and high respect. He said that in 2022, under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, we will thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the decisions and deployments of the Hunan Provincial Party Committee and Provincial Government and the Hunan Provincial State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission Party Committee. Share the rope, riveting all the strength together, facing the big test together, crossing the ditches and hurdles together, leaving the footprints of struggle and reaping the joy of success. This year, we share the glory of the party. The successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has made us more motivated to move forward, more spirited to fight, and more determined to win, and to defend the “two establishments” and achieve the “two maintenances” politically, ideologically, and action consciously resolute. This year, we have created Hunan Investment Corporation. Unswervingly complete the major tasks assigned by the Hunan Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government, and strengthen the foundation for development. Xiangtou Group has successfully completed various objectives and tasks of operation and development. “What Hunan Investment does” vividly interprets the mission of “investing for Hunan”, demonstrates the strength of Hunan Investment, and demonstrates the mighty power of unity. This year, we jointly promoted reform and innovation. Actively implement the optimization and structural adjustment of the state-owned capital layout, and welcome a group of new members and new forces such as Hunan Development Co., Ltd., Hunan Textile Design Institute, and High Innovation Energy. Realized the high-quality conclusion of the three-year reform of state-owned enterprises, and made new breakthroughs in technological innovation and achievement transformation. All Xiangtou people are more motivated and stronger to achieve high-quality leapfrog development. This year, we have drawn a blueprint for the future. Successfully held the fourth party congress, drew a blueprint for the development of Hunan Investment Group in the next five years, and called on Xiangtou Group to adhere to “the main force and full implementation of Hunan’s new strategy of energy security and the goal of ‘double carbon'” “Three highs and four new” strategic positioning and the positioning of the new force of mission tasks, anchoring the goal of “realizing ‘double thousand’ in 2025 and ‘doubling’ in 2027, gathering the wisdom and strength of all Xiangtou people, and going all out to achieve The beautiful blueprint drawn has gradually become a beautiful reality of high-quality leapfrog development.

Li Yong said that 2023 is the “first year” to implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party and the deployment requirements of the Fourth Party Congress of Xiangtou Group. In the new year, Xiangtou Group will go all out to do a good job in all tasks with the mental state of “the beginning is a decisive battle, and the start is a sprint” and the work style of hard work. It is necessary to concentrate efforts to accelerate the development of the core energy industry, and demonstrate greater achievements in ensuring safety, supply, and people’s livelihood; continue to improve the quality and efficiency of the development of strategic emerging industries, and achieve new and greater achievements in technological innovation, achievement transformation, and market development. Breakthrough; vigorously promote the market-oriented reform of industrial investment and financial business, and achieve faster growth in scale and efficiency; solidly carry out actions to improve first-class management, vigorously implement the strategy of strengthening the enterprise with talents, and promote comprehensive and strict party governance to in-depth development. Guided by high-quality party building to ensure the high-quality leapfrog development of Xiangtou. In the new year, Xiangtou Group must always maintain a clean and honest style, tighten the string of work style construction, closely follow the key to unity and forge ahead, and promote a pragmatic and responsible style. Unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, continue to overcome difficulties, pioneer and innovate, work hard, unite and work hard, move forward courageously, devote ourselves to the hot practice of building a domestic first-class comprehensive energy group, and strive to compose comprehensive construction Xiangtou Huazhang in the new socialist modernized Hunan!

Li Aidong delivered an opening speech. He said that in 2022, under the strong leadership of the Party Committee of Hunan Investment Group, we will adhere to the “six comprehensive” work ideas, roll up our sleeves and work hard, move forward rain or shine, and achieve gratifying results. The comprehensive strength was further enhanced, and the annual operating income was 6.1 billion yuan; the total profit was 860 million yuan, and the total assets exceeded 65 billion yuan. The innovation ability has been further improved, and 3 new high-tech enterprises have been added throughout the year, with a cumulative total of 24; 1 provincial-level “specialized, special and new” small giant enterprise has been added, and the total number of national and provincial-level small giant enterprises has reached 5. The material was selected by the provincial SASAC as the cultivation object of the world-class “specialized, special and new” small giant enterprise; 1 new national innovation platform and 4 provincial and ministerial innovation platforms were added, bringing the total number of national and provincial innovation platforms to 25. 41 new invention patents were added, and 5 national standards and industry standards were led or participated in the formulation. The management level was further improved. The construction of the board of directors was promoted by the special issue of “State-owned Assets Briefing”, and the Group’s financial management capability evaluation system was selected as a typical case and submitted to the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council. Implementing the safety responsibility system for all employees, the group has been rated as an excellent unit for safety production and fire protection work in the province for three consecutive years, and has maintained the title of “Safe Unit” in the province for six consecutive years. In-depth research-based auditing, the audit project won the first prize of the province’s excellent internal audit project, the operation mechanism of the internal control compliance system was improved, and the “Internal Control Work Manual” was formed. The talent team has been further expanded. All employees have vigorously practiced the code of conduct of loyalty and responsibility, one heart and one direction, professional focus, good deeds, and integrity, and a number of advanced models have emerged. Throughout the year, a total of 4 collectives won provincial commendations, 2 employees won national advanced, 7 employees won provincial honors, and a group of “state-owned enterprise models”, “state-owned enterprise craftsmen” and “job experts” emerged.

At the gathering, everyone greeted each other and wished the new year. The group meeting was organized by the labor union and Youth League Committee of Hunan Investment Group. There were 9 programs in total. Employees of various sectors of Hunan Investment Group actively responded and participated actively. The important events and important achievements of reform and development, the scene was filled with a festive and peaceful festive atmosphere. The gathering ended with all the staff singing “My Motherland and Me” in unison.

All cadres and employees of Xiangtou Group headquarters and more than 200 representatives of employees of subsidiary companies participated in the event at the main venue, and employees of subsidiaries who did not need to be on duty shared this celebration moment in real time in the form of online participation.