Work, here are the unobtainable professional figures

Listen to the audio version of the article

It will be the ongoing innovations and revolutions, digital and green in the lead, that will push us to seek technical skills with greater intensity. Partly also the bitter fruit of the birth rate decline, with fewer and fewer young people entering the selection process; of the lack of growth in productivity (and consequently in wages), of a school still to be brought (really) closer to the productive world. The fact is that in a labor market which, despite the ongoing economic slowdown, continues to record positive numbers (2023 closed with over 5.5 million contracts, +6.4% on 2022) it is increasingly emergency ” mismatch”.

In fact, of the over 5.5 million contracts scheduled by companies this year, the 2023 annual bulletin of the Excelsior information system, branded Unioncamere-Anpal, released on the final day of Job&Orienta in Verona tells us, approximately 3.5 million are positions offered for professions with a technical-professional qualification and vocational education and training.

The critical sectors

Well, it is precisely here that the major “unavailability” problems complained about by companies emerged. 65.5% of Its Academy graduates were difficult to find; but the percentage reaches 74.3% in the case of technicians specialized in the mechanical area courses and 68.8% in those of the ICT area (the two most requested ITS addresses).

Also unavailable are 49% of graduates (especially in scientific-technological disciplines) and 46.9% of qualified/professional diploma holders. The macro-group of specialized workers holds the record in terms of the impact of the difficulty of finding them on company searches: as many as 60.3% of the almost 836 thousand profiles are problematic to find.

Artificial intelligence, here are the jobs on the rise

The most difficult figures to find

But going into more detail about the most difficult figures to find, highly specialized and technical profiles emerge with particularly high shares, such as information engineers (80.7% criticality out of just under 5 thousand scheduled entries), nursing and healthcare professions midwives (80.3% out of 42 thousand company searches) and civil construction technicians (with 79.3% difficulties compared to the over 8 thousand expected hirings). For graduates in the health and paramedical field the mismatch is equal to 67.5% of the planned earnings, for qualified professionals in the mechanical field it is 57.9%. Among the under-30 figures, plumbers, pharmacists, electricians in civil construction and programmer technicians cannot be found (all with percentages over 70%).

Share this: Facebook

X

