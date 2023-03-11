In 2022 almost 2.2 million resignations (+13.8%)

There are almost 2 million 200 thousand resignations recorded in 2022, an increase of 13.8% compared to 2021 when in total there were 1 million 930 thousand. But in the fourth quarter of last year the positive trend seen in the second quarter of 2021 was interrupted: there were 528,755 resignations with a drop of 6.1% (-34 thousand) compared to the same quarter of 2021, involving to a greater extent the men (-7.2%) compared to women (-4.4%). This is what emerges from quarterly note on mandatory communications from the Ministry of Labour, relating to the last quarter of 2022.

In absolute terms, however, the number of resignations remains higher than that recorded in the quarters prior to the emergence of the Covid crisis; in particular, in the fourth quarter of 2022, terminations due to resignations exceeded those recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019 by 86 thousand. The phenomenon we are witnessing should not be confused with that of ‘large resignations’, but rather testifies to a new dynamism in the labor market . These days the news of the historical record of employed people in Italy, reached in January 2023: 23 million and 300 thousand employed with an employment rate of 60.8%.

Layoffs up 30.2%

In 2022 they also date back the layoffs: throughout the year, always on the basis of mandatory reporting data, there are over 751 thousand, an increase of 30.2% compared to 577 thousand in 2021, a period in which the blockade, decided during the pandemic, was in force. In the fourth quarter of last year alone, 193,081 were recorded (-4 thousand on the quarter of 2021, -2.3%) and, therefore, as happens for resignations, the annual growth trend in layoffs observed starting from the second quarter of 2021 and also linked to the reduction recorded in the period 2020-2021. In absolute values, in the last three months of 2022 the number of layoffs was still below (-46 thousand units) compared to the level recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019, when the number of layoffs amounted to 240 thousand units.