Listen to the audio version of the article

There are almost 2 million 200 thousand resignations recorded in 2022, an increase of 13.8% compared to 2021 when there were 1 million 930 thousand in total. But in the fourth quarter of last year the trend from the second quarter of 2021: there were 528,755 resignations with a decrease of 6.1% (-34 thousand) compared to the same quarter of 2021, involving more men (-7.2%) than women (- 4.4%). This is what emerges from the quarterly note on mandatory communications from the Ministry of Labour, relating to the last quarter of 2022.

In absolute terms, however, the number of resignations remains higher than that recorded in the quarters prior to the emergence of the Covid crisis; in particular, in the fourth quarter of 2022, terminations due to resignations exceeded those recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019 by 86 thousand.

In 2022, the layoffs also date back: in the whole year, again on the basis of mandatory communications data, there are over 751,000, up by 30.2% compared to 577,000 in 2021, a period in which, however, the blockade was in force, decided during the pandemic.

In the fourth quarter of last year alone, 193,081 were recorded (-4 thousand on the quarter of 2021, -2.3%) and, therefore, as happens for resignations, the annual growth trend in layoffs observed starting from the second quarter of 2021 and also linked to the reduction recorded in the period 2020-2021. In absolute values, in the last three months of 2022 the number of layoffs was still below (-46 thousand units) compared to the level recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019, when the number of layoffs amounted to 240 thousand units.