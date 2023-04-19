Work, increasingly precarious and underpaid young people: tell us about your experience

I young and the Work. Or perhaps it would be better to say the young people and the quality of the work. According to the latest Istat data, dating back to January 2023, youth unemployment in Italy is close to 23% (up 0.7 points compared to 2022). But the data is not enough to describe the far west of the labor market, made up of low wages, few protections and almost zero growth prospects. There are no longer only those who struggle to find aoccupation after a diploma, a degree, a master’s degree and perhaps even belonging to a professional order, but there are also those who, after years of study, refuse to work twelve hours a day to bring home a thousand euros a month or so. There are those who emigrate toesterowho gives the resignation and change your life completely.

Today more than ever, kids consider the quality of work as part of quality of life. And if Italy is not a country for young people, as we hear repeated, the hope is that at least the prospect of a better future will be nurtured.

The print wants to give space to the life of readers, collecting the more or less positive stories of work experiences. Have you lost your job? Have you chosen to leave a place? Does your occupation not earn you enough? Or can’t find a job? Tell us about your experiencewe will try to keep attention high on the topic.