Home » Work, independence, participation: 20 years of sheltered work in companies
Business

Work, independence, participation: 20 years of sheltered work in companies

by admin
Work, independence, participation: 20 years of sheltered work in companies

Remove the protective film, deburr parts, clear out the laser, operate the welding robot, dispose of waste: Leonhard Strobl and Thomas Schwaighofer have been working for the furnace manufacturer Lohberger in Schalchen since this year and since 2005, respectively, Sabina Muraresko works in shipping at Dietzel, a system supplier for hydraulic line technology in Linz. These are three examples of people with disabilities who are employed at FAB Prowork and work in local companies through non-profit temporary employment. Started in 2003 as a small EU project, “Protected Work in Companies” will celebrate its 20th anniversary next week, on May 10th.

“Our concern is that people with disabilities can also participate inclusively in social life,” says FAB Managing Director Silvia Kunz.

Work, independence, participation: 20 years of sheltered work in companies
Sabina Muraresko
Bild: Got

FAB Prowork employs 592 people, 262 are hired out and the rest work in the company’s own factories. These are people who have had an impairment since birth and are generally classified as unsuitable for the first job market. They are given the opportunity to pursue regular employment in a company. 150 Upper Austrian companies are there: from Keba and dm to Spar, Steyr Motors, Berglandmilch and MKW to Ökofen and Grüne Erde. “If necessary, we train social skills, such as communication and team skills, in advance. It is very important to find out who is best suited to which company. If that succeeds, they are very loyal employees.” The employees work 250,000 hours per year, according to Kunz, the majority work between 30 hours and full-time.

Both sides benefit

A mentor is provided as a contact person in the company. In addition, 42 FAB work companions are on duty and visit the employees in the company: they keep an eye on whether the social integration of the FAB employees is right.

OÖNplus Business

An enrichment

Elizabeth Prechtl

Colleagues learn how to get along with each other.

See also  Wanxing Technology: "Wanxing Convertible Bonds" converted 812 shares in the first quarter | Daily Economic News

by Elizabeth Prechtl

An enrichment

Employer is FAB. The employees are hired out as workers at an hourly rate, the company pays for the hours actually worked. The employees get a salary, are socially insured. “The annual income that is subject to income tax should not exceed 15,000 euros, otherwise the entitlement to the increased family allowance, on which many subsidies depend, expires,” says Kunz, who advocates redesigning this system.

According to Kunz, both sides benefit: those with disabilities take part in social life, “and it’s good for the atmosphere in the company because it leads to a process of debate.”

author

Elizabeth Prechtl

Editor Economics

Elizabeth Prechtl

Elizabeth Prechtl

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

You may also like

Berlusconi returns and stops Tajani’s rise. Mastella: “he...

May pensions, not just deductions: increases are on...

SPÖ-Krainer zu Brunner in the Ö1-Journal: Record inflation...

France, controversy over Minister Le Maire. Write a...

ADAC continues to grow – key emergency service...

Appointments, battle between ropes. Police and Finance blocked...

Industrial electricity price: What exactly is Habeck planning?:...

Crazy mortgages: increases up to 65%. Buying a...

Promotion of women at Mercedes: Greetings from Bertha...

Crazy mortgages: increases up to 65%. Buying a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy