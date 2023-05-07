Work, independence, participation: 20 years of sheltered work in companies

Remove the protective film, deburr parts, clear out the laser, operate the welding robot, dispose of waste: Leonhard Strobl and Thomas Schwaighofer have been working for the furnace manufacturer Lohberger in Schalchen since this year and since 2005, respectively, Sabina Muraresko works in shipping at Dietzel, a system supplier for hydraulic line technology in Linz. These are three examples of people with disabilities who are employed at FAB Prowork and work in local companies through non-profit temporary employment. Started in 2003 as a small EU project, “Protected Work in Companies” will celebrate its 20th anniversary next week, on May 10th.

“Our concern is that people with disabilities can also participate inclusively in social life,” says FAB Managing Director Silvia Kunz.

Sabina Muraresko

FAB Prowork employs 592 people, 262 are hired out and the rest work in the company’s own factories. These are people who have had an impairment since birth and are generally classified as unsuitable for the first job market. They are given the opportunity to pursue regular employment in a company. 150 Upper Austrian companies are there: from Keba and dm to Spar, Steyr Motors, Berglandmilch and MKW to Ökofen and Grüne Erde. “If necessary, we train social skills, such as communication and team skills, in advance. It is very important to find out who is best suited to which company. If that succeeds, they are very loyal employees.” The employees work 250,000 hours per year, according to Kunz, the majority work between 30 hours and full-time.

Both sides benefit

A mentor is provided as a contact person in the company. In addition, 42 FAB work companions are on duty and visit the employees in the company: they keep an eye on whether the social integration of the FAB employees is right.

Employer is FAB. The employees are hired out as workers at an hourly rate, the company pays for the hours actually worked. The employees get a salary, are socially insured. “The annual income that is subject to income tax should not exceed 15,000 euros, otherwise the entitlement to the increased family allowance, on which many subsidies depend, expires,” says Kunz, who advocates redesigning this system.

According to Kunz, both sides benefit: those with disabilities take part in social life, “and it’s good for the atmosphere in the company because it leads to a process of debate.”

