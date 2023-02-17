Work: Inps, +432,000 positions in November, permanent openings

The recruitments activated by private employers up to November 2022 were 7,562,000, with an increase of 13% compared to the same period of 2021. This was announced by INPS, specifying that there were 6,824,000 terminations, an increase compared to the same period of the previous year (+19%) for all types of contracts. The annualized balance, i.e. the difference between the flows of hirings and terminations in the last twelve months, is equal to 432,000 job positions.

The contribution to this growth is positive for permanent employment relationships (+336,000), fixed-term contracts (+39,000), intermittent contracts (+38,000), apprenticeship contracts (+18,000), seasonal contracts (+2,000); on the other hand, the contribution of agency contracts was negative (-1,000). Compared to October, there is an increase in the balance for permanent contracts and apprentices, in decline all the others.

INPS points out that looking at hiring, the 1,302,000 with permanent contracts recorded the most marked growth (+21%); the increase in the various types of fixed-term contracts is also significant, with 660,000 hires for temporary workers (+18%), 331,000 for apprenticeships (+13%), 3,320,000 for fixed-term contracts (+12%), 945,000 for seasonal workers (+11%) and 1,003,000 for temporary workers (+6%). Among the terminations, there were 582,000 intermittent contracts (+33%), 2,478,000 fixed-term contracts (+21%), 951,000 seasonal contracts (+19%), 204,000 apprenticeship contracts (+17% ), 1,676,000 permanent contracts and 934,000 of administration contracts (for both +15%).

The transformations for fixed-term contracts in the first eleven months of 2022 amounted to 687,000, showing a very strong increase compared to the same period of 2021 (+52%). In the same period, the confirmations (106,000) of apprenticeship relationships at the end of the training period mark an increase of 5% compared to the previous year. During the first eleven months of 2022, compared to the corresponding period of 2021, temporary hires increased for both types of contracts, in particular 46,000 permanent hires (+65%) and 958,000 term (+4%). Terminations also show an increase for the two types of contract, with a similar trend to recruitments. The annualized balance is positive for open-ended temporary agency contracts (+24,000) and negative for contracts.

In the end, the consistency of workers employed with Occasional Service Contracts is around 13,000 units, down by 6% compared to the same month of 2021; the gross average monthly amount of their remuneration is equal to 239 euros. Workers paid with Libretto Famiglia titles amounted to around 12,000 in Novemberdown by 8% compared to November 2021, while the gross average monthly amount of their remuneration is equal to 172 euros, in open-ended administration (-25,000).

Subscribe to the newsletter

