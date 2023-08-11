Work is underway in 52 municipalities in Campania to reduce water losses by 50%.

Listen to the audio version of the article

The construction sites for the second part of the great “Actions for water” project will be opened in September, of which Gori, which manages the water cycle in the Sarnese-Vesuvian district, is the implementing body. The delivery of the works in July, the start of the executive planning in August, and the laying of the first stone in September.

Work begins in 52 municipalities in the Sarnese-Vesuvian area, financed with 50 million from the PNRR funds and with 20 million from the tariff. The intervention aims at an important objective: to reduce losses in the distribution networks by 50% by 2025.

Recover the needs of 1 million citizens

It is a question of saving and recovering almost 62 million cubic meters of water, equal to the annual needs of 1 million inhabitants. In detail, the interventions envisage the replacement of the obsolete pipes and the old switching devices, the installation of modern meters and the districtisation of the water network. The recovery of losses also takes place through a search for the phenomena of dispersion linked to anomalous consumption, fraud and abuse. The Gori project, shared and defined with Ente Idrico Campano, also involves the Municipal Administrations, by listening to the specific needs of the territory and carrying out the works quickly.

First tranche launched in 22 municipalities

This second tranche of works follows on from what was already started last year by Gori in the first 22 municipalities, which was given precedence because they presented more critical issues. These interventions were financed with another 50 million from React-EU funds. In short, the project involves all 74 municipalities in the Sarnese-Vesuvian district in which Gori manages the integrated water service. And it is a work in line with an increasingly sustainable vision of the water service, also aimed at containing costs and fully monitoring the networks, thanks to the use of new technologies that allow intelligent management and constant control of the infrastructures in exercise. And above all in line with the objectives of the Pnrr which assigns priority to the elimination of territorial differences with the creation of infrastructures and to the pursuit of environmental sustainability. The protection of water resources goes exactly in these directions.

The state of the art

To date, there are 260 open construction sites. Among the objectives achieved: 41.5 kilometers of pipelines replaced, 8,000 new utility meters installed, 126 digitalized water districts and 300 new switching and regulating devices installed for optimization of infrastructure. The Gori project, shared and defined with Ente Idrico Campano, also involves the Municipal Administrations, by listening to the specific needs of the territory and carrying out the interventions quickly. «Actions for Water is the program that we have implemented since last year for all the municipalities managed by Gori. We aim to reduce losses in our distribution networks by 50%, also in line with the environmental sustainability objectives shared within the Acea Group, and which we are achieving thanks to the synergy with the Campania Region, the Campania Water Authority and the municipal administrations», declares the CEO of Gori, Vittorio Cuciniello.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

