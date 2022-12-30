Home Business Work, Istat: over four million workers have participated in training courses
Work, Istat: over four million workers have participated in training courses

Work, Istat: over four million workers have participated in training courses

In 2020, 68.9% of active companies in Italy with at least 10 employees carried out professional training activities, among large companies (250 employees and more) the share exceeded 90%. This was revealed by Istat according to which the commitment to training activities other than courses is important (+10.3% compared to 2015) such as on-the-job training, participation in conferences and seminars and above all self-learning through distance learning .

Over four million workers took part in training courses (44.6% of total employees, with slight differences between men and women).

