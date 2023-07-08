Work, Italians too “gentlemen” and businesses are asking for migrants

Migrants, from the Meloni government the provision with the most conspicuous “entry” of foreign workers ever approved

The decision of the Meloni government to establish a three-year quota of regular entries for foreigners, the so-called flow decree, may raise a question in many voters of the parliamentary majority who declared the “naval blockade” during the electoral campaign.

From the continuous requests of many economic sectors, here is the provision with the most conspicuous “entrance” of foreign workers ever approved, almost 500,000 jobs. The answer to this decision is quite simple to understand, but difficult to apply.

Contemporary society is a mass lordly society (it’s a politically incorrect concept-Ricolfi dixit) where we all feel “gentlemen” dedicated to achieving the various status symbols amplified by the world of social media.

Appearance, image, egocentrism and individualism. It is a logical consequence that many employers (including many families in terms of carers, housekeepers and babysitters) claim to have the need for specialized workers or people who carry out jobs that Italians no longer do.

They lie knowing they are lying, but the totemic greed for profit leads to these demands. All the political forces turn to that portion of the population, the 51% who go to the polls and express their electoral consensus which reflects their hedonistic “needs”. Then there are hundreds of workers, even graduates, graduates on whom the state has invested substantial resources who remain underpaid or unemployed in the deepest depression.

If these news had been heard 40 years ago, the country would have come to a standstill with strikes and demonstrations. A radical change in global lifestyle is needed. Will we be able to? I highly doubt it.

