Listen to the audio version of the article

Boot into Veneto the works for the construction of the new one railway bridge on the river Brentwhich will complete the doubling of the line Padua-Montebelluna and will enhance the rail service passengers e merci of the Veneto basin, envisaged by the protocol signed in June 2021 between the Veneto Region and the Italian railway network (Rfi, the lead company of the FS Group’s infrastructure hub). Among others, Luca Zaia, president of the Veneto Region and Vera Fiorani, managing director of Rfi, were present at the opening ceremony of the construction site.

A work of 40 million

The new infrastructure, with its 100 meters in length, will become the single span railway bridge longest in Italy.

The interventions will make it possible to increase the line’s capacity by 25%, improving the frequency and regularity of both passenger and freight journeys and enhancing international relations to the east from Padova Interporto and Bologna.

The intervention is necessary to adapt the railway crossing of the Brenta river to a double track, which today is the last single track section between Padua and Castelfranco Veneto, representing a “bottleneck” that affects the general performance of the line.

The existing bridge, once the absence of historical and cultural interest has been verified, will come demolished.