Work, state incentive for NEET recruitment: this is how the bonus works

Work, off to questions for the NEET recruitment bonus

Starting today, 31 July 2023, it will be possible to request the NEET youth bonus. The beneficiaries who can access the application are the private companies, who will therefore be able to request an incentive, included in the Work decree, to be facilitated in hiring young people under 30 who do not study, do not work and are not included in training courses, hence the well-known acronym Neet.

In fact, in Italy, it is a large portion of the population, corresponding to 1.7 million people, i.e. the 19% of the total population aged 15-29. It is the highest rate in Europe, except only for Romania. Moreover, as reported FanPagethe percentage of NEETs in the southern regions reaches 30%.

Read also: Rdc, Tridico: “War on the poor”. Fazzolari (FdI): “specious criticisms”

Neet, this is how the application for the state incentive works

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

