Home » Work, state incentive for NEET recruitment: this is how the bonus works
Business

Work, state incentive for NEET recruitment: this is how the bonus works

by admin
Work, state incentive for NEET recruitment: this is how the bonus works

Work, off to questions for the NEET recruitment bonus

Starting today, 31 July 2023, it will be possible to request the NEET youth bonus. The beneficiaries who can access the application are the private companies, who will therefore be able to request an incentive, included in the Work decree, to be facilitated in hiring young people under 30 who do not study, do not work and are not included in training courses, hence the well-known acronym Neet.

In fact, in Italy, it is a large portion of the population, corresponding to 1.7 million people, i.e. the 19% of the total population aged 15-29. It is the highest rate in Europe, except only for Romania. Moreover, as reported FanPagethe percentage of NEETs in the southern regions reaches 30%.

Read also: Rdc, Tridico: “War on the poor”. Fazzolari (FdI): “specious criticisms”

Neet, this is how the application for the state incentive works

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  FOL Trading USA: episode of 07.09.2022

You may also like

Construction of the World’s Largest Inland River Provincial...

Removed glowing X logo from roof of Twitter...

Genoa, “Killed and mutilated because he wanted to...

Quiet Quitting: Now the prejudice against Generation Z...

Cardano Achieves Milestone with Mithril Release: Network Efficiency...

Pirelli: appointment of new BoD – FinanzaOnline

Tax reform on the brink? – DW –...

Hang Lung Properties Reports Year-on-Year Growth in Rental...

Fuel prices, Urso: ‘No to cutting excise duties’

ETF savings plans: Asset accumulation with little effort

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy