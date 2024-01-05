Work, taxes rising for farmers

It’s not enough to deal with the weather. Now there are also new taxes for farmers. As the newspaper Italia Oggi reports, there is no exemption for the Irper exemption intended for the agricultural sector. As a result, taxes for farmers increase. In fact, the 2024 budget does not contain the relief thanks to which the dominion and agricultural income of land owned and managed by direct farmers (Cd) and professional agricultural entrepreneurs (Iap) did not contribute to the determination of taxable income.

The 2024 budget law does not extend benefits for the current year (2024) provided for in the tax relief introduced by paragraph 44 of the art. 1 of law 232/2016, according to which the dominion and agricultural income relating to land declared by direct farmers (Cd) and professional agricultural entrepreneurs (Iap) did not contribute to the formation of the tax base, for Irpef purposes and related surtaxes, registered in the agricultural welfare system.

If you change registration

From 2017 and until 2023, therefore, the land owned and managed by direct farmers or IAP were exempt from Irpef both for the dominion income and for the agricultural income, while the land that was rented for cultivation to third parties continued to produce dominion income for the owner, with application of the exemption on the agricultural income attributed to farmers registered in the agricultural insurance.

As Italia Oggi explains “on the subject, the Revenue Agency had at the time specified that, based on the literal wording of the provisions referred to, the relief provided for by paragraph 44 of the art. 1 of law 232/2016, was applicable exclusively in favor of natural persons in possession of the qualification of direct farmer (Cd) or professional agricultural entrepreneur (Iap) who produced dominion and agricultural income (Revenue Agency, circular 8/E/2017 ). The benefit was also extended to the family assistants of the direct farmer, pursuant to paragraph 705 of the art. 1 of law 145/2018, always if the said family member belonged to the same family unit, was registered in the agricultural welfare and social security management, as a direct farmer and actively participated in the operation of the family business (Revenue Agency, circ 8/E/2019)”.

Revaluations are also expected

As if that were not enough, for the purposes of direct taxation, the dominion and agricultural income of the lands registered in the land register documents are also subject to the revaluation of 80% for the dominion income and 70% for the agricultural income. “Paragraph 512 of the art. 1 of law 228/2012 cited introduced the obligation to carry out a further revaluation of land income (domicile and agricultural) of the land registered in the land registry for 30%, starting from the 2015 tax period, with the consequence that, from the said tax period (2015) and in the following ones, the dominion income, already increased by 80%, must be further increased by 30%, naturally taking into account the substitutive effect of the IMU, if applicable, referred to in paragraph 1 of the art. 8 of Legislative Decree 23/2011, and agricultural income, already increased by 70%, must be further increased by 30%” continues the newspaper.

However, the 80% and 70% revaluation is not applied in the case of land rented for agricultural use to young entrepreneurs, or those who have not yet turned 40, and who have the qualification of direct farmer (Cd) or professional agricultural entrepreneur (Iap), even if they carry out the activity in corporate form.

