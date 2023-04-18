Work, the incentive to hire under 30s is coming soon

The incentive to hire the youngest

The government would be considering offering a new incentive to hire very young people, to reduce the NEET population and to improve the employability of those leaving education. The incentive would be cumulative even with the one in force for the under 36s, but paid in a reduced form at 20%. The new aid for the recruitment of very young people, according to advances from de The sun 24 hourswould be included in the draft of Decree on Citizenship Income.

For this new incentive would be allocated resources for 80 million euros in 2023based on the national operational program “Youth employment initiative” and on the basis of the regional breakdown defined by a provision that will be issued by Anpal. For 2024 and resources would be equal to 51.8 million. It is estimated that this measure can produce approx 70,000 new hires in 2023of which 56% (39,000 individuals) with stable contracts or apprenticeship contracts and an average monthly salary of 1,300 euros.

The incentive would be equal to 60% of the gross taxable salaryas long as the under 30s are hired with permanent contract or with contract of apprenticeship lasting 12 monthsbut also for recruitment for the purpose of administration and for the professionalizing apprenticeship (second level), while will not apply to the reports of housework. For now the incentive will be valid from June 1st until the end of the year based on the resources already allocated. (Ticker)