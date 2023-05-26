Home » Work: Why a four-day week is not the right solution
Business

Work: Why a four-day week is not the right solution

by admin
Work: Why a four-day week is not the right solution

Dhe population, especially the younger generations, want to work less and have more leisure time. At least that is what is often heard. In fact, however, this statement is not correct: representative evaluations show that people today do not want to work shorter hours on average. Pilot studies such as those in Iceland or, most recently, Great Britain suggest that the full performance could be achieved if the time was reduced to four days. However, one should take a close look at the conclusions that can be drawn from these results. Instead of the strict four-day week, another model offers much greater opportunities.

See also  Unattractive Germany? Viessmann could have avoided the sale

You may also like

China – Chinese special envoy to Ukraine visits...

Stock exchanges, Nvidia’s shock is not enough for...

Artificial intelligence to analyze geopolitical risks: a start-up...

Companies – number of complaints against Swiss Post...

ECB turns 25. The celebrations at a gala...

Fair Trade: “Then a visit to the Oktoberfest...

Resolution 29 of 05/22/2023 – Authorization of expenditure...

Taxes – Cabinet decision on the budget should...

Roberto Pecora appointed CEO of Euronext Clearing

Germany shares mixed at close of trade; DAX...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy