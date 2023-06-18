Work, within five years skills will change by 44%

Listen to the audio version of the article

When you enter LinkedIn’s Milan offices, you realize how a workplace can be extremely competitive with the advantages of smart working, which have attracted so many post-lockdown workers in terms of comfort zones: sofas, well-lit desks, plants, light, armchairs, table football, equipped kitchen, cult objects on the walls for the soft skills of those who work there: from musical instruments to bicycles. This is where the social traffic of 16 million Italian users heads who periodically snub the other platforms and come to this community to tell their new work news, to look for others, to share themes, projects, problems in the world of work or interact with the others. And LinkedIn news defines the timeline of essential things to know, for those who have an undistracted gaze on the world.

Twenty years of LinkedIn

In the beginning it was simply a place to publish your digital CV, today it is much more. With 930 million users globally – and the milestone of one billion views -, an average of 3 new subscriptions per second and 8 hires per minute, LinkedIn is a sharing laboratory but at the same time the starting point from which to go hunting for new skills: essential research in a world that is changing ever faster and captures the liveliest stimuli in digital challenges. The claim “Skill is the new currency” passes on the screens where videos and slides on new topics in the world of work pass.

We meet the country manager Marcello Albergoni in front of the windows overlooking the skyscrapers of Porta Nuova in Milan. «It’s not just a question of finding talent for the companies that populate these buildings – he explains -, in these twenty years, LinkedIn has gone from a digital place of intermediation between job supply and demand to a context in which individuals can introduce themselves, describe their evolution of one’s hard and soft skills, training with thousands of videos, increasingly expanding the number of professions involved on the platform”.

Towards new skills

“In the last seven years – explains Albergoni – skills have changed by 25% and in the next five they will change by 44%: it is necessary to speed up learning times and adapt your skills to a world of work that changes very quickly”. And, also for companies, LinkedIn has become the place to illustrate not only one’s own business, but also the horizon of one’s reference values. An increasingly relevant factor, given that according to the Censuswide survey, conducted between February and March of this year on 8,800 workers, 59% of professionals declare that they would not work for a company that does not share their values, not even in exchange a salary increase (at least in 55% of cases). A figure that rises to 90% for members of Gen Z (born between 1997 and 2012) and Millennials (1980-1996), while in Gen X (1965-1980) it drops to around 70%.

More and more young users

«We are very attentive to these cultural changes – says Albergoni -. In Italy, LinkedIn subscribers born after 1995 have gone from 1% to 14% in the last ten years. The same goes for what concerns sensitivity to ESG issues or the affirmation of the lever of diversity in the company. It is a theme that has also entered our company: success comes from bringing on board people with different minds, who also see things from a different angle». Survey monitoring shows that people continue to work for pay, but less than before: only 31% of Gen Z cite pay as the main reason for a change. For the youngest (18-24 years), the search for a better balance between private and professional life (29%) and the fact of feeling more confident in one’s abilities (29%) and therefore in the possibility of finding a position elsewhere weighs .