Home Business Workation to extra money: What German companies are now offering
Business

Workation to extra money: What German companies are now offering

by admin
Workation to extra money: What German companies are now offering

Dhe number of vacancies in Germany is at a record high. There is hardly a company that does not complain about a shortage of skilled workers. A large number of companies respond to other needs of employees in addition to the salary – and in this way try to remain attractive as an employer. Some companies enable more flexible forms of work that were unknown in this country decades ago. “Workation”, i.e. the opportunity to work from distant locations that are normally associated with holidays, is particularly popular with younger people. WELT takes a look at current data on the scope that German employers offer – and where there is a need to catch up.

See also  The Nobel Prize in Medicine to the archaeologist of human evolution - Biotech

You may also like

– FinanceOnline

Smart tax in the test 2023: costs, experiences...

The Saviola group buys the Belgian Advachem

Why Total and Co. are now losing interest...

Resolution 25 of 03/27/2023 – Opinion for the...

FS, 2022 profit rises to 202 million. Ferraris,...

OpenAI: Willing to cooperate with Italian regulators to...

Tax apps in the practical test: Steuerfuchs –...

Paola Belloni, Schlein’s partner complains: solidarity with Diva...

Review bonus 2023: how to get reimbursed for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy