Workers from abroad – immigration in industrialized countries at record levels according to OECD – News

According to a new report from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), immigration is at a record level. More than six million people immigrated to OECD countries last year. The increase in labor migration as well as the employment rate of migrants is linked to this that there is a labor shortage in many OECD countries.

According to the OECD, migration has increased by 26 percent compared to the previous year. Last year, more than one in three countries recorded an influx that had not occurred in at least 15 years. Refugees from Ukraine are not included in these figures. The OECD expects there will be around 144,000 immigrants in Switzerland in 2022. That is 16.6 percent more than in the previous year.

Caption: Immigration is at record levels, according to a new report from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Keystone/FRANCOIS MORI

Asylum applications in OECD countries also reached a record high in 2022. Over two million new applications were submitted. This is the highest number recorded so far, which is well above the previous record from 2015/16 and is twice as high as in 2021. In the USA in particular, the number of asylum seekers rose sharply compared to the previous year, according to the OECD report.

OECD-wide record of 2.8 million naturalizations

According to OECD data, the number of asylum seekers in Switzerland rose by 74 percent to over 23,000 in 2022 compared to the previous year. Most of the applicants came from Afghanistan, Turkey and Eritrea. The number of naturalizations rose to a record 2.8 million across the OECD.

Meanwhile, in more than half of OECD countries, immigrant employment rates have risen to their highest level in more than two decades. In Switzerland, the employment rate of immigrants increased by 0.1 percentage points to 75.3 percent within a year.

There was an increase last year in all OECD countries except Poland, which has recorded a high influx of Ukrainian refugees. Two thirds of them found work in Poland, a significantly higher proportion than in other countries where Ukrainians sought refuge. There are currently around 4.7 million Ukrainian refugees in OECD countries, most of them in Germany, Poland and the USA.

The participation of migrant women in the labor market improved particularly significantly, which reduced gender gaps in many countries. However, according to OECD figures, long-term unemployment among female migrants remains higher than among immigrant men. In EU countries, long-term unemployment among migrants fell to 3.7 percent last year after 4.6 percent in the previous year.

