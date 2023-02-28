Listen to the audio version of the article

100 meters up to save the Glencore lead and zinc factory. New protest in the industrial center of Portovesme in the Sulcis in the metallurgy factory that the Swiss group manages through the subsidiary Portovesme srl and in which 1300 direct people work plus the contracts.

The blitz in the smokestack

The blitz around seven in the morning in the 100-meter-high smokestack and called kiwicet and considered a symbol of the factory when four workers occupied the internal part of the structure. The protest, accompanied on the outside by a garrison of direct and contract workers, started an hour before the shutdown, scheduled for eight o’clock, began at the plants and the Cig for the 1300 employees left.

A long dispute

The whole story revolves around the energy costs, which the factory, which specializes in the production of lead, zinc, gold, silver, copper and sulfuric acid between the Portovesme and San Gavino plants, went from the initial 47 euros per megawatt hour to which have also reached seven hundred euros per megawatt hour. A situation that has prompted the company to progressively reduce production and launch a rationalization plan with recourse to layoffs for around 600 employees on a rotational basis.

The situation worsens over time

Over time, despite the mobilisation, the situation has not improved. In December, the announcement of the use of layoffs for all workers and the shutdown of the plants from 1 February 2023. Situation rejected by the trade union organizations which were followed by a series of institutional interlocutions. The last one in January with the Region. On that occasion the leaders of Portovesme Glencore decided, after the commitment of the Region and pending solutions, to postpone the stop and the start of the Cig from February 1st to March.

There is no bilateral agreement

“The interlocutions and commitments undertaken by the Region for a solution to be implemented with an agreement between the company and the energy supplier have led to nothing – the unions announce – and in this context the protest has exploded”. The way to solve the problem should have gone through the signing of a bilateral agreement between the company and the energy supplier. Solution desired and supported by the Region itself. “To date there is still nothing – the unions announce – and we expect the Region to assume responsibility”.