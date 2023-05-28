Home » Working Abroad: Why Continental Workation Makes It Possible
Business

Working Abroad: Why Continental Workation Makes It Possible

by admin
Working Abroad: Why Continental Workation Makes It Possible

Some companies are therefore ordering their staff back into the office. How do you make sure people come back to the office of your own free will?
Ultimately, this is a managerial task. However, this is a whole new challenge. And we can also see in our case that some executives are struggling. You have asked us as the HR department to set clear guidelines and introduce attendance quotas. But I have to say: I’m not doing the work for the managers. You have to have this discussion yourself. Of course, people want to know why they should come to the office. And the managers have to explain that. And I expect that the employees at Continental have an interest in the company and in the interaction with their colleagues. The exchange in the coffee kitchen, a short chat over lunch, brainstorming together, discussions in the office: that is what defines us. And I have to honestly say: trying to create this sense of solidarity with a cool pizza van or ice cream deliveries to the office misses the point.

See also  Harmonization of smart and submetering via CLS channel: Newspaper for municipal economy

You may also like

USA: Biden and McCarthy agree on debt limit

US debt, dodged bankruptcy: there’s an agreement. Biden...

These graphics show the investment race for green...

More than one in 4 Italians blame the...

Why “Spiegel” editor-in-chief Steffen Klusmann has to go

Sustainability, Eni: agreement with the Vietnam Ministry of...

Ali Dharma Academy: GPT-4 replaces a data analyst...

Emilia flood, Salvini pressing on the commissioner: “The...

Škoda Kamiq in commercial leasing: Top offer under...

Disney Italia increasingly in the red: revenues down...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy