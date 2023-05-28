Working Abroad: Why Continental Workation Makes It Possible

Some companies are therefore ordering their staff back into the office. How do you make sure people come back to the office of your own free will?

Ultimately, this is a managerial task. However, this is a whole new challenge. And we can also see in our case that some executives are struggling. You have asked us as the HR department to set clear guidelines and introduce attendance quotas. But I have to say: I’m not doing the work for the managers. You have to have this discussion yourself. Of course, people want to know why they should come to the office. And the managers have to explain that. And I expect that the employees at Continental have an interest in the company and in the interaction with their colleagues. The exchange in the coffee kitchen, a short chat over lunch, brainstorming together, discussions in the office: that is what defines us. And I have to honestly say: trying to create this sense of solidarity with a cool pizza van or ice cream deliveries to the office misses the point.