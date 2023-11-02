Working at Schüttflix: Onboarding on the excavator

Christian Hülsewig wants to digitize the construction industry with his startup. Nevertheless, he first sends new team members to the construction site. These are his working tips.

He has been making gravel with gravel for years: Schüttflix CEO Christian Hülsewig.

It all started with a stupid misunderstanding: During renovation work on Christian Hülsewig’s own farm in Herford, East Westphalia, a truck driver unloaded a huge truckload of sand. Hülsewig had previously communicated the unloading location by telephone. In the evening he realized that the truck driver had misunderstood him.

“If a huge mountain of sand is in the wrong place, then that’s pretty stupid,” says Hülsewig. But the fiasco hit the right person. Because it gave the ex-Microsoft logistics expert the food for thought he needed.

The result is his startup Schüttflix, a platform that digitizes the process of bulk goods ordering and delivery. This is an area that in many places in the construction industry is still handled with a pen, piece of paper, a handshake and by telephone. Hülsewig’s logistics platform digitally links building contractors, bulk goods providers, freight forwarders and waste disposal companies in one application.

All employees must be able to drive an excavator

Ordered goods are delivered to the desired location via a partner shipping company. The buyer can track his goods at any time. “Just like Uber, only for the construction site,” Hülsewig describes the concept. Dumping dramas, like the one on his own farm, are avoided through precise maps and location pins.

There are now 28,000 vehicles driving for Schüttflix. The company from Gütersloh has 14,000 customers and partners. Since entering the market in 2019, Hülsewig’s team has moved twelve million tons of material – last year they generated sales of 90 million euros.

In our Tips & Tools format, the 37-year-old reveals which simple formula makes his meetings more productive and why the first thing he does is make all his employees climb into an excavator.

Christian, if you compare your team with that of other startups: In which areas do you work differently?



In our B2B environment, especially in construction, we have to come across as industry professionals. While startups are often rightly proud of being disruptive, in construction this is more often associated with the literal translation “disruptive”. We don’t want to disrupt, we want to make things better and more efficient. It is therefore important to us not to appear as a foreign body in the sector, both in our way of working and in our perception.

In the Gründerszene interview you once said that every new employee has to climb into the excavator, dig pits and set curbs in order to understand the product and construction sites.



That’s right, everyone has to go through two days of construction training with us and, like the normal working day on the construction site, it begins at seven in the morning and ends in the evening at the grill on the roof terrace. The construction training is separate from our company onboarding, so we do a very intensive week for all starters of the month to get into the company.

And what other measures are standard at Schüttflix?



What really helped us as a company was the invention of our Schlaustelle, an online learning platform on which an endless amount of video material on all possible subject areas is available. From industry know-how to travel expense accounting to the core messages from our investors. Everyone has access to this before the official start and can not only get an initial picture, but if they are interested they can also really delve into the topic in depth beforehand.

Was there a way of working that didn’t work for you?



Yes. The idea of ​​being able to control the entire operational business from the headquarters. Instead, we have to be very close to our regional customers, partners and circumstances. If something goes wrong and we are on site as quickly as possible, we can provide the right solution even in difficult situations.

What do meetings look like at Schüttflix?



Basically, it is always important to me to come out of a meeting with a decision or solution. The meeting doesn’t end before then, no matter what the calendar says. The worst thing for me is when the result of a meeting is that we need another meeting, which in other words means: We haven’t made any progress.

So what do you look for in team meetings?



Meetings shouldn’t be too big. Especially in online meetings, there is a tendency to invite far too many people. It’s also easy if you don’t have to look for a real room for 25 people, but just send the link around the company. It is important to me that we have productive meetings, preferably with fewer than five people, i.e. with the really relevant stakeholders. If necessary, up to ten people. But beyond that, for me it has nothing to do with a meeting in which actual content is discussed. Of course, we also do all-hands for the entire company or individual departments, in which significantly more people take part – but these are more like information broadcast sessions with a question and answer part.

You come from the logistics industry, what tips did you take from there to Schüttflix?



Know your processes and systems, especially the core processes. This is important because this is the only way everyone understands our added value for the industry and can continually help make it even better.

Where do you get new productivity tips?



From our own teams, with whom we continually discuss the formats and try them out again and again. But also from conversations with many other entrepreneurs who face similar challenges to us.

Best business advice you’ve ever received?

Certainly in relation to the current situation: the greatest opportunities arise in the most difficult economic times.

