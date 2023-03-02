In the event of a power shortage, employees should be able to work more easily on Sundays or at night – at times when electricity is cheaper.

The National Council and the Council of States are ready to adapt the labor law accordingly.

The National Council approved a corresponding motion by Lucerne Central Councilor Andrea Gmür-Schönenberger by 109 votes to 72 with 8 abstentions. She submitted her motion last fall when everyone was talking about a possible power shortage.

During an energy shortage, it may be necessary for companies to do the work when there is otherwise no large energy consumption, according to the text of the motion. In this respect, a power shortage could represent an “urgent need” for night or Sunday work.

According to the Ordinance on the Labor Code, such an urgent need is a prerequisite for night and Sunday work. The Council of States had already approved the initiative in December.

“Motion wants to solve a problem that doesn’t exist”

The Federal Council and a minority in both councils were against making the law more flexible. SP National Councilor Cédric Wermuth explained that it was difficult to argue against a motion without a problem behind it. The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) writes in a new guideline on the application of the regulation that an energy shortage is considered an “urgent need”. At the moment when the motion was submitted, this innovation did not yet exist in the guidelines. But now the Motionärin wants to solve a non-existent problem.

The supporters in the Council of States then reversed their arguments 180 degrees, says Wermuth. FDP member of the Council of States Ruedi Noser said that he supported the motion so that the authorization requirement would no longer apply. “This is a denunciation of the principle of Swiss labor law,” said the co-president of SP Switzerland.

Federal Councilor Guy Parmelin also referred to the changed Seco guidelines. The federal administration quickly took up the concern of the economy and it was fulfilled. In its response to the motion, the state government also stated that the labor law already gives companies a great deal of leeway. From Monday to Saturday, companies could work between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. without a permit. If further adjustments to the organization of work are needed, the cantons can grant exceptions.

Change in regulation with a view to the coming winter

The electricity could only fail in parts of Switzerland, Parmelin said in the Council of States in December. It is therefore correct that the competence to regulate working hours lies with the cantons. Regarding this argument, motionmaker Gmür-Schönenberger said that the corona crisis had shown that there could be unwanted patchwork quilts in Switzerland. In this case, it is not advisable for the cantons to be able to decide individually in this regard.

According to FDP spokeswoman Petra Gössi, a majority of the preliminary advisory commission in the National Council was of the opinion that this flexibility was no longer needed this winter. “But the majority agreed that we absolutely have to prepare for the next winter.”