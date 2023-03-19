What drives people to return to work as they get older? A teacher and a paramedic are back to work – and they are happy.

Rosemarie Fischlin was already retired when a colleague asked her if she could help out in a kindergarten for a short time. She did. After another short assignment, a letter came from the canton of St. Gallen: Because of the shortage of skilled workers, the canton asked retired teachers if they could imagine returning to work.

She is now 69 years old and teaches an integration class in Altstätten. Together with a Ukrainian who fled from Mariupol a year ago, she helps children between the ages of 7 and 16 to settle in Switzerland.

“It was challenging for me because I had actually finished with it,” she recalls. “But then I realized how much joy it brings me.”

The return to Roland Châtelain was similar. The 67-year-old had already been retired for around three years, after 34 years as a paramedic. Then Martin called Gabi. The head of the Basel-Stadt medical service was desperately looking for staff. The rescue operations in Basel had increased excessively.

10 percent of those over 65 would be willing

Châtelain was surprised, but also pleased: “It’s nice to be asked again. Then you probably didn’t do your job too badly.”

Now he works about two days a week. He can still put up with the 12-hour shifts. But: «In the past, you might have gone to grab one in the evening. Now I’m going home after work and checking out.”

I need more time to regenerate.

Rosemarie Fischlin also notices that not everything is possible: “I notice the sensitivity to noise. And resilience has changed. I need more time to regenerate.”

Roland Châtelain and Rosemarie Fischlin belong to a minority. According to the Swiss Labor Force Survey (SAKE), 10 percent of retirees between the ages of 65 and 70 would be willing to go back to work. Those who actually do it are likely to be significantly fewer.

A fifth works past retirement age

Another phenomenon is more common: not retiring in the first place. At the end of 2022, 183,000 people over 65 were employed in Switzerland.

According to a study by Swiss Life from 2021, a fifth of employees work past the normal retirement age. In the survey, around 42 percent said they could imagine doing this before they retire. Actually working longer means doing less in the end.

In certain sectors, such as agriculture or art, working beyond retirement age is even the norm. Bank employees, on the other hand, retire comparatively early.

Older workers have different needs

Employers would have to adjust specifically to older workers, says Alexander Widmer. He is part of the management of the non-profit organization Pro Senectute. HR departments should care less about early retirement and more about working longer hours.

Those affected also agree. In a Swiss Life survey, more than 70 percent of those in employment before retirement age found that companies should create more incentives to make work more attractive after retirement.

That’s the case with paramedic Roland Châtelain. Manager Martin Gabi says: “You can choose how many services you want to take on per month. It works very well.” Gabi was able to get 5 retirees back into service.

See also Piazza Affari closed at -0.89%, Saipem the worst stock on the Ftse Mib old and healthy

open box

Box zuklappen



Old age is not necessarily associated with illness: According to the Federal Office of Public Health, almost three quarters of 75-year-olds in Switzerland consider their health to be good or even very good.

Retirement is getting longer: Today, men in Switzerland spend around a quarter of their lives in retirement. In 1980 it was less than 20 percent. The figures are even more pronounced among women: for decades, they have spent almost 30 percent of their lives in retirement.

Rosemarie Fischlin is also satisfied with her 50 percent workload in the integration class. She also runs a yoga school. Still, she’s glad to be back on board. “I appreciate the diversity and creativity in this job. And I also find it enriching to be in the present moment. You have to pick up the child where it is.”

Working in old age also has advantages: “I am calmer and more relaxed when dealing with the children and with my colleagues. I have a lot of patience,” says Fischlin. Her supervisor, headmaster Marco Schraner, also confirms this: “Retired teachers bring calm and serenity to the school – also a certain serenity. That feels good.”

Widmer: “It’s more like people with university degrees”

open box

Box zuklappen



SRF: Will it be normal in the future to return to work, at least in small stints? Alexander Widmer, Pro Senectute: That could well be the case. Today’s lack of skilled workers certainly contributes to the fact that these people are in demand and easily find opportunities to continue working. See also «Economy slowing down and interest rates rising, confidence in alternative investments» But that doesn’t apply to all jobs and industries, does it? Absolutely. It tends to be people with a tertiary degree, i.e. at universities or colleges, some of whom work longer. In occupations that are physically very demanding, we cannot yet observe this. What drives people to return to work? Surveys show that most people do it because they enjoy their job. The activity motivates them again. Financial aspects are secondary. Just under a quarter give this as a reason.

Rosemarie Fischlin wants to keep going as long as it’s fun. “But I think by the time I’m about 70, it’s time to really say goodbye.” Roland Châtelain also thinks that he will definitely retire later this year.

Working beyond retirement age is a temporary decision – but one that can be mutually beneficial.