The beginning is suggestive. Open the site and a self-portrait of Rembrandt, one of Van Gogh, the well-known girl with a pearl earring by Vermeer appear. These paintings will not be put up for sale but the ambition is there: Artexis the name of the company, wants to become the first art exchange in the worldquoting masterpieces within a few quarters “for more than one billion euros“, he claims.