World Bank calls into question central banks: the new outlook on US GDP, Japan, Europe

World Bank calls into question central banks: the new outlook on US GDP, Japan, Europe

The sharp downgrade launched by the World Bank on the global GDP growth outlook in 2023 (from the previously expected +3% to +1.7%) was mainly caused by the significant downward revision of US GDP growth estimates .

Now the World Bank expects the US economy to expand by 0.5% in 2023, compared to the +2.4% expected in the previous outlook.

The World Bank also cut the growth outlook for China, from +5.2% to +4.3%, Japan (from +1.3% to +1%), Europe and Central Asia (from + 1.5% to +0.1%).

“Global growth has slowed to the point that the world economy is perilously close to falling into recession”, reads the World Bank report, due to “rapid and simultaneous” monetary policy tightening initiated in a context of weak growth.

The World Bank underlined in its report that it is possible that the tighter monetary policies launched by central banks around the world were necessary in order to fight inflation. But those policies (focused on raising interest rates) “have contributed to a significant worsening of global financial conditions, which is significantly slowing down economic activity”.

“The United States, the euro area and China are all experiencing a period of pronounced weakness, and the ensuing effects are exacerbating other headwinds faced by emerging markets and developing economies,” the report reads. World Bank.

The World Bank has also revised its global GDP growth projections for 2024 downwards, from the previously expected +3% to +2.7%.

