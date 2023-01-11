© Reuters. World Bank Cuts Global Growth Forecast, Warns of Recession!Gold price approaching $1900



On Jan. 10, the World Bank warned that the global economy could slip into recession as economic growth slows sharply and economic conditions remain fragile.

In its “Global Economic Prospects” report, the World Bank lowered the global economic growth rate in 2023 to 1.7%. That was down from the 3% expected six months ago. The organization expects the global economy to grow by 2.7% in 2024. “The sharp decline in economic growth is expected to be widespread, with 95 percent of advanced economies and almost 70 percent of emerging market and developing economies seeing their growth forecasts downgraded to 2023,” the report said.

The drivers behind this sharp slowdown are stubborn inflation, high interest rates, reduced investment and the war in Ukraine, the World Bank said. Additionally, there are many factors that could easily tip the global economy into recession in 2023. The report pointed out that these factors include higher than expected inflation rate, sudden further interest rate hikes, resurgence of the epidemic or resurgence of geopolitical tensions.

“This would mark the first time in more than 80 years that two global recessions have occurred within the same decade,” the World Bank said on Tuesday.

Growth in advanced economies is expected to slow to 0.5 percent in 2023 from the previous forecast of 2.5 percent in 2023. The U.S. economy is expected to grow by only 0.5% in 2023, and the euro zone is expected to grow by 0%.

“A slowdown of this magnitude has predicted a global recession over the past two decades,” the report said.

World Bank President David Malpass has warned that the crisis is deepening. Emerging and developing countries are facing years of sluggish growth, driven by heavy debt burdens and weak investment, as global capital is absorbed by advanced economies facing extremely high government debt levels and rising interest rates.

The World Bank also believes that the risk of rising core inflation weighs on the economic outlook. Stubborn inflation could lead to more central banks tightening policy a year after central banks around the world hiked rates in unison.

Gold prices continued to trade above $1,850 an ounce after the report and were on track to move up to $1,900 an ounce after hitting a seven-month high on Monday.

At the start of 2023, gold prices are on the rise again, up 2.7% since the start of the year. Nicky Shiels, director of metals strategy at MKS PAMP, said: “Gold also continues to track the dollar closely. Gold prices remain in a tight range below $1,880 and are in line with the dollar.”

Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM, said the market’s view that the Federal Reserve will be less hawkish in the new year is driving gold prices higher.

“The economy could move further upside given Friday’s mixed December jobs report fueled speculation that the Fed will slow the pace of rate hikes,” Otunuga said on Tuesday.Gold’s outlook may be affected by upcoming U.S. December inflation report. A further cooling in U.S. inflation and lower bond yields in December would be a welcome development for zero-yielding gold.From a technical point of view, the bulls are still in a good position, with the next key level of interest being $1,900.”

Spot gold daily chart

At 8:15 on January 11, Beijing time, spot gold was quoted at US$1,877.01 per ounce