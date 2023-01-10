“Global growth is slowing sharply amid high inflation, higher interest rates, reduced investment and disruptions caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.” This is what emerges from the World Bank’s report on global economic prospects, which cut its growth estimate in 2023 to 1.7%, compared to the +3% expected in June. An expansion of 2.7% is expected for 2024.

“Given the fragile economic conditions, any new negative developments, such as higher than expected inflation, sharp interest rate hikes to contain it, a resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic or the escalation of geopolitical tensions, could push the economy global recession”, underlines the World Bank, underlining that it would be the second global recession in the same decade, an event that has not occurred for over 80 years.

The report expects growth in advanced economies to slow from 2.5% in 2022 to 0.5% in 2023. Over the past two decades, slowdowns of this magnitude have heralded a global recession. In the United States, growth is expected to slow to 0.5% in 2023, 1.9 percentage points below previous forecasts and the weakest performance outside of official recessions since 1970. In China, growth is forecast at 4 .3% in 2023, 0.9 percentage points below previous forecasts.

Excluding China, growth in emerging market and developing economies is expected to slow from 3.8% in 2022 to 2.7% in 2023, reflecting significantly weaker external demand, compounded by high inflation, currency depreciation, tighter financing conditions and other internal headwinds.

By the end of 2024, GDP levels in emerging and developing economies will be about 6% below projected levels before the pandemic. While global inflation is expected to moderate, it will remain above pre-pandemic levels.

The report offers the first comprehensive assessment of the medium-term outlook for investment growth in emerging markets and developing economies. Over the period 2022-2024, gross investment in these economies is likely to grow on average about 3.5%, less than half the rate prevailing in the previous two decades.