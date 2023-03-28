How to absorb China‘s contribution to global growth? (Photo: dpa)



Washington The World Bank gives a pessimistic outlook on the global economy. Almost all trends that drive progress and prosperity are losing momentum, says a new report. “The world economy is facing a lost decade,” said Indermit Gill, chief economist at the World Bank on Monday. Average global growth could contract by about a third by 2030 compared to 2000-2010.

The World Bank assumes a slower growth rate of 2.2 percent per year until the end of the current decade. Developing countries, which still recorded six percent growth in the early 2000s, would have to expect growth rates of around four percent in the coming years.

Responsible for this are the consequences of the corona pandemic, the supply chain problems and the energy crisis in the wake of the Ukraine war, but also the recent instabilities in the banking system. In the event of a financial crisis or recession, growth is likely to “slacken much more,” warned the Washington institution specializing in development aid.