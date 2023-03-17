Home Business WORLD conversation: Germany speed – wish? Reality?
SEver since LNG terminals were quickly opened in Germany, the Federal Chancellor has been talking about the “new Germany speed”. Is the country, which previously needed many years for a capital airport, actually getting going? Digitization, energy transformation, traffic turnaround: is the country actually experiencing an acceleration of the reform processes under the traffic light coalition? Our experts will discuss these and many other questions live with you in the WELT Talk.

