Rai starts on the right foot on the World Cup in Qatar. The Rai Pubblicità press release has the tone of triumph: the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador (not really a big match) with an average of 4.66 million viewers (29.5% share) «scoring a +35% of amr ( the audience) compared to the opening match of the 2018 World Cup broadcast on Canale 5″.

A result which, according to the estimates provided by Rai itself to the central media – and viewed by Only 24 Hours – goes beyond expectations. Which for the opening match were aiming for 3.5 million spectators, but on Rai 2. In practice, a result that would be similar to that of Mediaset for the opening match 4 years ago: 3,442,000 spectators and 29.8% of share for Russia-Saudi Arabia. However, the match was broadcast on the flagship network and the share thus reached the figure of 4 years ago with a clearly greater TV audience as it was an autumn period.

It will be seen in the morning, with the publication of the Auditel data, whether yesterday will have conceded an encore, which saw England and Iran (estimated 3.1 million average viewers on Rai 2), Senegal and Holland (3, 2 million on Rai 1) and Usa-Wales (7.6 million on Rai 1). Meanwhile, what emerges from the commercial policy is the target of 5.5 million average viewers per game and 8.5 million in prime time on Rai 1. This would mean +10% average viewers and +20% in prime time (percentages curiously disappeared between the slides distributed in July and those published now on the site) with respect to the 2018 World Cup broadcast by Mediaset. Even then there was no Italy. But in the summer and not in this autumn-winter period.

The media centers contacted by Only 24 Hours they reply with surprise to the result of the first match. However, postponing the judgment to the continuation of the event. For which they expect advertising revenues from Rai ranging between 35 (the worst estimate) and 65 million.

«As a citizen I ask myself the question: what’s the point of spending 200 million of rights on everything plus production costs? Is it a public service?” was the polemical lunge of the CEO of the Mediaset group Pier Silvio Berlusconi a few days ago. Mediaset, the CEO confessed, had also tried to repeat the blitz of four years earlier. But he felt the cost was excessive. What is known – and which was also confirmed in the last call with analysts – is that the Biscione has collected around 95 million from the 2018 World Cup in Russia. For his part, Rai CEO Carlo Fuortes clarified that the World Cup will not be a balanced operation, but an operation that had to be done.