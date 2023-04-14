Listen to the audio version of the article

An army of 25,000 volunteers armed with gloves and big bags to clean up waste from the environment. With a particularly ambitious goal: to collect at least 500 tons of plastic abandoned in the environment in two days of work. Launching what has been defined as a real mobilization throughout the national territory, with 300 appointments that will begin simultaneously, is Plastic Free Onlus, the voluntary organization engaged since 2019 in combating plastic pollution, to celebrate the “World Earth Day”.

A mobilization on the weekend of April 22nd

A real mobilization to sensitize citizens, institutions and businesses on the problem of pollution linked to the abandonment of waste in the environment. The program includes, for the weekend of April 22 and 23, over 300 appointments that will take place simultaneously throughout the country with teams of volunteers who will coordinate to remove and prepare for disposal, the plastic waste abandoned in the countryside, in city ​​and green areas.

However, that’s not all. The activities will not be limited only to the removal and preparation of waste bags, but will also include a construction phase that looks to the future perspective and enhancement of the environment.

Trees to plant

Another phase is also planned for the day which includes the planting of trees. An initiative that the non-profit organization carries out thanks to the collaboration with Treedom, the site that allows you to plant a tree remotely and follow the history of the agroforestry project it will give life to.

«Love for one’s land passes through concrete gestures such as cleaning up the environment from plastic and dispersed waste or planting new trees to give oxygen to the planet – comments Luca De Gaetano, president of Plastic Free Onlus – . Thanks to the determination of our volunteers, on April 22-23 we will be in hundreds of simultaneous appointments throughout Italy, from north to south, to make our fellow citizens aware of the serious consequences that the abandonment of plastic and waste causes in our lives every day. maybe without realizing it. A constant commitment and attention today will allow us to have a planet tomorrow».