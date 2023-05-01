Home » World Economic Forum: AI may eliminate 26 million jobs in the next five years – Indonesia Shang Bao
Business

World Economic Forum: AI may eliminate 26 million jobs in the next five years – Indonesia Shang Bao

by admin
World Economic Forum: AI may eliminate 26 million jobs in the next five years – Indonesia Shang Bao
  1. World Economic Forum: AI may eliminate 26 million jobs in the next five years Indonesia Shang Bao
  2. Report: 14 million jobs could be lost globally in five years The Epoch Times
  3. Employment report: 12.3% of jobs will disappear in the next 5 years | Domestic Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
  4. World Economic Forum: The AI ​​era will reduce 14 million jobs in the next 5 years- International- Instant International | Sin Chew Daily
  5. New jobs are expected to increase by 10.2% and disappearing jobs are expected to reach 12.3% | China Press China Daily
  6. View full coverage on Google News
See also  Yen falls to 20-year low against dollar The scary thing is that the market outlook may make a new low - Shangbao Indonesia

You may also like

No deal for DHDL startup recoupling: That’s why

For climate protection – now the treasure of...

SMEs and artificial intelligence: innovation that makes companies...

Hot Spots – Talks between representatives of Azerbaijan...

Work decree, green light from the Council of...

In the first quarter, the quarterly increment of...

Public transport: Deutschlandticket launched – answers to the...

Landini: “Workers’ Day, not the government’s. Mobilization continues”...

Tax, 730 pre-compiled 2023 online: everything you need...

JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Co.: The end...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy