Dhe recovery of the global economy is progressing more slowly than previously assumed. At least that is what the International Monetary Fund (IMF) assumes. At the beginning of its spring conference in Washington, it lowered its current growth forecast for 2023 slightly compared to January from 2.9 percent to 2.8 percent. Economic risks have recently increased, especially in the developed economies.

This is also reflected in the economic forecast for Germany. Instead of a mini increase in gross domestic product of 0.1 percent, the World Economic Outlook now shows a minus of 0.1 percent for Germany. This puts Germany at the bottom of the list of the most important economies worldwide.