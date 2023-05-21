World Happiness Report 2023: These are the happiest countries in the world

Everyone defines happiness differently. Nevertheless, scientists try to measure happiness in different countries around the world. “The World Happiness Report reflects the global call for more attention to happiness and well-being as criteria for government policy. It provides an overview of the state of happiness in the world today and shows how the science of happiness addresses personal and national differences explained in happiness,” it says the homepage of the report.

Which countries are the happiest?



Since the report has been published annually since 2012, there is also a development: where are people becoming happier and where are they unhappier? How does the Russian attack on Ukraine affect this Luck in both countries? And how is an industrial country like Germany doing? In the “World Happiness Report 2023″ Europe is at the top, especially life in Scandinavian countries seems to make people happy. See the top ten countries with the happiest people as well as Germany and some selected international countries in the “These are the happiest countries in the world” photo series.

Those:“World Happiness Report 2023”.