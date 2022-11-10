Home Business World premiere Dimensity 9200 vivo and MediaTek for 20 months
World premiere Dimensity 9200 vivo and MediaTek for 20 months

World premiere Dimensity 9200 vivo and MediaTek for 20 months

The world‘s first Dimensity 9200 vivo cooperates with MediaTek for 20 months: “King of Glory” is optimized

At the communication meeting this afternoon, vivo not only released the self-developed chip V2, which brought a comprehensive upgrade in imaging technology, but also introduced the in-depth cooperation with MediaTek, the world‘s first Dimensity 9200, and brought five major alliances. optimization.

According to vivo, vivo has been involved in the development of the Dimensity 9200 at a very early stage.The two sides have cooperated closely for 20 months, and have made important breakthroughs in performance and functions. Vivo also made it clear that the world’s first Dimensity 9200 processor will be launched. It is expected that this month’s X90 series will be the first model.

In terms of functions, vivo and MediaTek have brought five major functions, namely MCQ multi-loop queue, King Glory adaptive image quality mode, chip eye protection, APU frame fusion and AI airport mode.

The world's first Dimensity 9200 vivo cooperates with MediaTek for 20 months:

Dimensity 9200 is the first platform in the industry to support MCQ. The MCQ multi-loop queue can support up to 8 channels of data transmission between CPU and UFS, making application software switching and background download wake-up faster and smoother.

The world's first Dimensity 9200 vivo cooperates with MediaTek for 20 months:

According to vivo data, after supporting the MCQ multi-loop queue function,The random write speed of AndroBench increased by 16.7%, and the AnTuTu benchmark score increased by 4878 points.Mainly to optimize storage performance.

The world's first Dimensity 9200 vivo cooperates with MediaTek for 20 months:

For gamers, there is another God-optimized function this time, that is, the Glory of Kings adaptive picture quality mode brought by vivo in cooperation with MediaTek and Glory of Kings. After the adaptive function is turned on,Under the environment of 26℃, running for 1 hour in the ultimate configuration of King Glory 120+, the game frame rate is close to full frame,The mean square error is only 0.92, which can be said to be very stable when playing games.

See also  China: People's Bank of China confirms 1-year LPR rates. Cut 5-year rates for the first time since 2019

The world's first Dimensity 9200 vivo cooperates with MediaTek for 20 months:

Among other functions, the chip eye protection is a hardware-level low blue light eye protection technology, which can dynamically adjust the picture to reduce blue light without causing the screen to cast color.

The APU framework fusion uses the underlying general capabilities of the Dimensity 9200 in the vivo self-developed platform, allowing the algorithms to be coordinated among multiple processors, bringing significant energy efficiency improvement, and launching the camera’s ultra-clear documents and live broadcasts. text, etc.

AI airport mode can achieve an average energy saving of 30% during the user’s flight;After the airplane mode is turned off, the network connection can be quickly restored within 1.52 seconds at the fastest, making the recovery speed one step faster.

The world's first Dimensity 9200 vivo cooperates with MediaTek for 20 months:

In terms of performance adjustment, vivo also announced their results with MediaTek. The running score exceeded 1.28 million points, and the energy consumption was greatly optimized in multiple scenarios such as games and images. The power consumption in the 4K 60-frame video scene is lower than that of the Dimensity 9000. as much as 25%.

