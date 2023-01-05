[Pacific Automotive New Car Channel]A few days ago, BMW officially released the i Vision Dee concept car at the 2023 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The new car is also known as the BMW i Digital Emotional Interaction Concept Dee, the English name is Digital Emotional Experience, that is, digital emotional experience, showing its vision for the future digital experience inside and outside the car.

The BMW i Vision Dee concept car has achieved the integration of virtual and real world experience. The design of the new car is both avant-garde and a bit retro. The square front face and tough sideways make people dream of BMW sedans in the 1980s. Classic design elements such as the kidney grille, twin round headlights and Hofmeister corners are presented in an innovative digital way. The wheel hub is a closed design of lemon yellow, and its shape is similar to the surface of an audio speaker, which is quite interesting.

It is worth noting that BMW used the world‘s first full-color E Ink technology applied to cars on the body surface of the Dee concept car. Previously, BMW created a unique black and white alternate body design on the BMW iX Flow, and now the technology has been further upgraded to introduce a fully variable and individually configurable color appearance on the BMW i digital emotional interaction concept car. The electronic paper film covers the entire body, and the body can present up to 32 colors through different electric pulses.

Since it is called “emotional interaction”, this concept car will of course have a human touch. The headlights of the Dee concept car and the closed kidney grille together form the human-machine emotional interaction module outside the car. The car can make different “facial expressions” to express different emotions such as joy, surprise or approval.

The interior of the Dee concept car also adopts a minimalist style, but it contains no less technological elements. For the first time in a new car, BMW has adopted BMW’s advanced head-up display system, which can project content to cover the entire width of the windshield, so that information can be displayed on the largest possible surface. This means that the concept car will not have any physical displays inside, and will only rely on projection technology presented by the front windshield to show all the display content in the car. Whether it is the basic data of the vehicle or the entertainment system, or other interfaces for entertainment, or even access to the metaverse world, the front windshield will serve as the only digital interface to interact with everyone.

The mixed reality interface is another highlight of the Dee concept car. There will not be any physical buttons in the car. There is a virtual projection on the center console. There are five buttons on the projection, but these are not physical buttons, just Project it and show it to everyone. Through the Shy Tech sensor hidden in the instrument panel, the driver can decide for himself the digital content displayed on the advanced head-up display system and the richness of the content. Users can choose among five levels through the mixed reality interface, including: real environment, driving information, social communication, augmented reality projection, and virtual world.

In addition, the Dee concept car can create a personalized welcome scene. The vehicle can communicate with people in the most natural way through language and expressions. Through various sensors, the vehicle can recognize the identity and location of a person. When entering the cabin, the doors will automatically open as a welcome sign. The Dee Concept can also project an avatar of the driver onto the side windows. We will continue to pay attention to more news about the new car.