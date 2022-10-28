On October 27, Redmi, a brand of Xiaomi Group, held a press conference to officially release four new models of the Redmi Note 12 Pro series and a variety of smart ecological products. Among them, the Note12 Discovery Edition has achieved 210W flash charging for the first time in the industry, and it only takes 9 minutes to fully charge, leading mobile phone charging into the single-digit era.

The Redmi Note series has always enjoyed the reputation of “Little King Kong”. While ensuring the high quality of products, it constantly challenges the shortcomings of the mid-range machine industry and insists on popularizing high-end products. Up to now, the cumulative global sales of the Note series have exceeded 300 million units, which are deeply loved by consumers around the world. In the past few years, the Note series has continued to make efforts in fast charging, screen, sound effects, vibration and other aspects, and continued to promote the innovation of mid-range machine experience.

The Note 12 Pro series focuses on the video track, bringing a full-stack upgrade from the dimensions of hardware, software, gameplay, and style. It is worth mentioning that the camera architecture of the Note 12 Pro series has also ushered in a comprehensive innovation. For the first time, Xiaomi Imaging Brain has released the Note series, and the capabilities of anti-shake, night scene, noise reduction, and color have been enhanced in all dimensions.

In addition, through in-depth cooperation with domestic screen manufacturers, the Note 12 Pro series adopts flagship high-standardOLEDFlexible straight screen. Note 12 Pro+ uses Surging P1 fast charging chip, which can be fully charged in 19 minutes.

Lu Weibing, Partner of Xiaomi Group, President of China and International Departments, and General Manager of Redmi Brand, said, “This time we will do a thorough image awakening, which is not only the image awakening of the Note, but also the image awakening of the entire mid-range machine. .”

(Article source: Guangming.com)