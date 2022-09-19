Home Business World record Mazda MX-5: 707 cars on track at the same time
Business

World record Mazda MX-5: 707 cars on track at the same time

World record Mazda MX-5. The Japanese roadster entered the Guinness Book of Records at the Modena Autodrome for the number of cars that run on a track at the same time. In fact, the 707 Mazda MX-5, of all four generations, succeeded in the feat at the Gathering of Records which gathered the people of the Mythists in Modena on 18 September.

The record was broken on the second attempt. After a test ride, the 707 Miata’s managed to run synchronously without stopping and practically moving almost stuck to each other, bumper to bumper.

The Modena circuit is 2 km long and the record was beaten by arranging the cars in four rows, because in three rows the length of the MX-5 serpentine exceeded that of the circuit. In total 3 laps were made. Among other things outside the circuit there were over 200 cars that did not enter the track.

