World stock exchanges, analysts’ expectations for the coming months are contradictory

Bags, the quarterly campaign opens

The “almost” officially opened quarterly campaign with directions from JP Morgan, Wells Fargo e Citigroup. With particular attention to those that drove the rises in the Stock Exchanges in the first six months of the year and above all to what are the expectations for the second half of the year. After the good performance of the world markets in the first half of the year (despite the sword of Damocles of the possible recession which could start from the United States and spread in Europe) the accounts for the second quarter represent a good indicator of the state of health of the economy.

According to Barclays, the majority of analysts expect earnings per share to decline between 13% and 8% in Europe and the United States, respectively. What will be the most up-to-date sectors and those that will struggle the most according to many observers? First of all the service companies which are maintaining greater strength, in line with what has been done in recent months. Services, unlike manufacturing, managed to defend themselves from the critical issues of inflation (rising rates) while remaining positive.

