The number of attacks on digital infrastructure is increasing – but does Germany know its cyber weak points? WELT economic reporter Dr. Inga Michler with Prof. Haya Shulman, computer science professor at the Johann Wolfgang Goethe University in Frankfurt, Paul Kaffsack, co-founder of Myra and Rüdiger Trost, Head of Cyber ​​Security Solutions at WithSecure DACH.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook