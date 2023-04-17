World tour by bike: everyday life, costs and preparation

The mountain makes you tired: Benedikt Weimer travels the world on his bike. Benedict Weimer

World tour by bike: Benedikt Weimer starts in New Zealand and plans to cycle via Australia and Southeast Asia to Vietnam. Cycle tours are comparatively cheap, with daily expenses of around 38 euros and estimated total costs of 12,000 euros for the entire trip. “So far, every cent I’ve spent has been worth it,” says Weimer.

When you can’t stop thinking about something, you have to dare. At least that is the tenor of countless pseudo-inspirational Instagram posts and self-help videos on the internet. As trite as this adage is, there is probably some truth to it.

The thing I couldn’t stop thinking about for years was touring the world by bike. So last February I stuffed my life in Germany into four panniers, disassembled my bike and packed it in a box and flew to New Zealand. From there I want to cycle via Australia and Southeast Asia to Vietnam.

Whether it’s raining or cold: there’s always cycling. Benedict Weimer

In New Zealand I’ve ridden around 2300 kilometers in the past two months — and I couldn’t have imagined a better start to my cycling trip. From volcanoes and hot springs to rainforest and turquoise alpine lakes: I am still overwhelmed by the density of spectacular nature in this country.

“Rarely felt so alive as when pounding up New Zealand’s gravel roads”

For me, one of the great advantages of cycling is how intensely you experience nature. No car roof protects me from the sun or a sudden rain shower, no windscreen from strong headwinds. It’s exhausting at first. But it’s worth persevering. In few moments in my life have I felt as alive as tramping up New Zealand gravel roads and mountain passes in the pouring rain or camping on a blustery night.

read too I bought two tiny houses and offered them in my garden on Airbnb – now I live on the passive income

There are cyclists who want to find answers to the big questions in life on their journey. They search either for “happiness”, God or their destiny. I fear such projects are doomed to failure. For me, the fascination of cycling to a large extent lies in the fact that you don’t have to deal with the big questions of meaning every day, but with questions that are banal at first glance, but existential at second glance. It’s usually these three: Where am I going? what am i eating Where do I sleep? Everything else falls away.

That’s how much a typical day costs

Bike, eat, sleep — bike touring is easy and cheap compared to other styles of travel.

I usually get up between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. I spend the following hours having breakfast, dismantling my tent and packing my bike.

Then I stock up on my food supplies. I always have bread, nuts, peanut butter, cheese and some fruit with me. A larger purchase costs me around 30 New Zealand dollars (equivalent to 17 Euro). That’ll get me through at least a day.

I spend the day in the saddle. There is tap water to drink, bread or oatmeal to eat. But I don’t live frugalistically. When I pass cafes, I treat myself to a coffee or a snack (five dollars = approx three euros).

With a view: This is what a classic lunch at the cyclist’s house looks like. Benedict Weimer

In the afternoon I start looking for places to sleep. I often head for campsites ($10 to $25), sometimes wild camping. It’s free and legal in many places. On rainy days, I treat myself to hostels or rooms at campgrounds (about $50). On average, one night costs me about 14 Euro.

Sleeping place directly at the lake. Benedict Weimer

So in New Zealand I give the equivalent of about 34 Euro out of. Add to that the occasional fee for sightseeing, maybe $100 a month. My SIM card cost me around 90 dollars (51 euros). If you calculate these costs down to the day, my daily expenses increase by 3.60 euros 37,60 Euro.

That’s how high they were costs before departure

But even before leaving, I spent money on new equipment, including a tent (about 300 euros), an air mattress (100 euros) and a sleeping bag (about 150 euros). I already had panniers (usually about 50 euros per bag), I stocked up on my cycling wardrobe (about 300 euros).

Fully packed: Benedikt Weimer’s bicycle. Benedict Weimer

I also have a lot of spare parts with me, such as inner tubes, tyres, brake pads and spokes. In civilized areas, however, one does not necessarily have to rely on it. When my brake pads had to be replaced, I had it done in a workshop. On the other hand, a bicycle multi-tool, tire levers, repair kit and an air pump for flat tires and small repairs on the go are indispensable.

read too “Now is a good time to invest in real estate,” says this investor — but here are six tips to keep in mind

Other little things like a pocket knife, cable ties, gaffer tape, a headlamp and a water filter have proven to be of great help to me. Also important: camping dishes and a first-aid kit. As a hobby cyclist, I already had a lot of equipment. If you stock up new, you can estimate around 1000 euros for material, without a new bike.

I don’t just want to do something good for myself with my trip. In Asia I will first cycle through East Timor, one of the youngest and poorest nations in Asia. There I will visit institutions of the Don Bosco organization, which runs schools and vocational schools in East Timor to enable young people to get an education. For them I want with my trip Donate collect.

Overall, I expect the trip to cost me around 12,000 euros. So far, every cent I’ve spent has been worth it.